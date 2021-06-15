NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the study by Fact MR, the global cast elastomers market is forecast to grow at 5% CAGR over the assessment period. According to the study, cast elastomers are specially engineered elastomers designed specifically for oil and gas industry as they have high resistance and abrasive properties.

Growing demand for high quality polyester polyols for manufacturing rollers and casters accelerates the cast elastomers market growth.

Cast elastomers are finding its place in construction industry especially in developed economies due to changing dynamic construction regulations leading to heightened market sales. Manufacturers are forming alliance with polymer scientists to study the performance of cast elastomers in various high end applications.

They are collectively working towards integrating cast elastomers in additive manufacturing. The advancement in manufacturing of cast elastomers to improve production rate will boost the market growth.

Key market players are eyeing towards producing low-viscosity, high-functional, polyester polyols in greater capacity. Polyester polyols are extensively used as vibration and noise (NVH) materials for automobiles.

UV stable resins with enhanced tensile and tear strength can be made with the aid of high-quality polyester polyols. By using these materials, premium cast elastomers made piping system with solvent and oxidation resistance properties can be manufactured.

The rising demand for UV resistant and long lasting polyurethane elastomer used in irrigation and pipeline safety will novel growth opportunities for cast elastomer manufacturers.

"Increasing focus on developing cost effective cast elastomers which replicate the properties of metals and ceramics while maintaining the flexibility and resilience like rubber will boost the market growth," said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways

Global cast elastomers market is anticipated to reach the valuation of US$ 2 Bn in terms of revenue by the end of 2031.

in terms of revenue by the end of 2031. Abundance of raw material and industrialization coupled with favorable government policies will fuel the cast elastomers market growth in China

India is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities on the backs of improved economic conditions and availability of cheap labor.

is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities on the backs of improved economic conditions and availability of cheap labor. Development and advancement in end use industries led by rising purchasing power and population growth will drive the market growth in U.S.

Increasing government investment towards research and development of cast elastomers coupled with shifting lifestyles will pave way for tremendous market growth in Germany .

Prominent Drivers