Euro Sun Receives Key Approval for the Rovina Valley Project From Romanian Government

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the issuance of the “Avizul de Oportunitate” by the County Council of Hunedoara County, Romania. This approval is a significant milestone in the permitting process and is required under Romanian legislation to continue to advance the Rovina Valley Project.



With the issuance of the Avizul de Oportunitate, (approximate translation: opportunity opinion and/or permit), the Company is now approved to proceed to the next stage of permitting for the Rovina Valley Project, namely the Planul Urbanistic Zonal (“PUZ”) or Certificate of Urbanism for Land. The PUZ process takes the existing pastoral or forest lands and re-zones the required area for commercial activity. The definitive feasibility study, filed on April 14th, 2021, provided the necessary engineering details required for the submittal of the approximately 3,000 page application and ultimately approval of the permit.