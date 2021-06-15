 
New IDTechEx Report Evaluates the Future of the Cultured Meat Industry

BOSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx has recently released "Cultured Meat 2021-2041: Technologies, Markets, Forecasts", a market research report exploring the technical and market factors that are shaping the emerging industry around cultured meat. The cultured meat industry has received significant attention in recent months, following the world's first approval of a cultured meat product for commercial sale in Singapore in December 2020.

Source: IDTechEx report “Cultured Meat 2021-2041: Technologies, Markets, Forecasts”

Cultured meat, otherwise known as cultivated meat, cell-based meat, and clean meat, involves using lab-grown animal cells to create realistic meat products. Unlike plant-based meat analogs, cultured meat has the potential to create products that are completely identical to conventional meat, consisting of the same fat and muscle tissue, without requiring animals to be reared and slaughtered. This could help avoid some of the major environmental issues associated with animal agriculture without requiring consumers to change their diets in a substantial manner, something they are often reluctant to do.

The cultured meat industry has grown rapidly over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were only 4 companies in the industry, only one of which had developed anything close to a prototype. Now there are more than 40 companies across the world working to develop cultured meat, with dozens of prototype products having been demonstrated and tasted. There is now a cultured meat company on every continent (except Antarctica) and cultured meat has even been made in space – start-ups Aleph Farms and Finless Foods created prototype products on the International Space Station to demonstrate the potential versatility of their technologies.

The growth of the industry has been reflected by a growth in investment, with the industry having raised close to a billion dollars in private funding since 2015. 2020 was a bumper year for the industry, with companies raising over $300 million, with 2020 having already topped that figure. In 2020, the industry received another boost, when US start-up Eat Just became the first company in the world to achieve regulatory approval for commercial sale of a cultured meat product – a cultured chicken product that can now be purchased in restaurants in Singapore.

