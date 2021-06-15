 
Fiduciary Trust International Names Brian D. Conboy Director of Estate Administration and Trust Counsel

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, has appointed Brian D. Conboy as director of estate administration and trust counsel. In his new role, he will manage and develop all aspects of estate administration, and lead a team of experienced estate specialists, across the firm.

Mr. Conboy joined Fiduciary Trust International in July 2016 as a vice president and estate settlement officer. He most recently served as managing director and senior estate settlement officer, responsible for the administration of complex trusts and estates at the organization. In 2020, Mr. Conboy was a finalist for the Charles B. Johnson Award, which celebrates the client service legacy of Franklin Templeton’s founder and recognizes an employee who best demonstrates superior commitment to exceptional customer service.

“Brian has proven himself as an outstanding steward for the individuals and families we are privileged to work with, and we congratulate him on his well-deserved, ongoing advancement,” said Gerry Joyce, national head of trust & estates at Fiduciary Trust International. “The families we serve are in transition, and providing a team of specialists ensures their interests are protected and their estates transition according to their wishes. Brian’s understanding of our clients, their needs, and the complexities often associated with settling estates make him the ideal leader.”

Prior to beginning his tenure at Fiduciary Trust International, Mr. Conboy was an associate attorney at the law firm of Eisenberg, Margolis & Maldonado, PLLC in Garden City, NY, where his practice focused primarily on estate administration and estate planning.

Mr. Conboy, who is based in Fiduciary Trust International’s New York City headquarters, is a member of the New York State Bar and the Nassau County Estate Planning Council. He also serves on the Trust and Estate Administration and Estate Taxation Committees of the New York State Bar Association’s Trusts and Estates Section. Mr. Conboy holds a JD from Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law, and graduated magna cum laude from Bucknell University with a BA in economics and Spanish.

“Fiduciary has long been a leader in providing estate settlement services; our dedicated team and expertise set us apart from our competitors,” said Mr. Conboy. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue strengthening the depth and breadth of the estate administration services we offer.”

Fiduciary Trust International continues to expand its nationwide teams of trust and estate administration experts. Most recently, in December 2020, the firm announced that Darlene Marchesani had joined as Wilmington, DE-based director of Delaware trust administration and trust counsel.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $94 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2021, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of, May 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2021. Fiduciary Trust International. All rights reserved.

