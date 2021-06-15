Danimer Scientific Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to Achieve Circular Economy Goals

Launched in August 2020, The U.S. Plastics Pact is a consortium led by The Recycling Partnership and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global Plastics Pact network, which unites a holistic ecosystem of cross-industry stakeholders behind a common vision and national strategy to address plastic waste at its source by 2025.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today helped launch The U.S. Plastics Pact's (“U.S. Pact”) “Roadmap to 2025,” an aggressive national strategy illustrating how the U.S. Pact, Danimer Scientific and fellow signatories, known as Activators, will seek to achieve each of the U.S. Pact’s four 2025 targets through specific actions, responsibilities, and interim timeframes to realize a circular economy for plastics in the United States by 2025.

“Reducing the environmental impact of plastic waste is one of the most critical issues facing the world, and it will take a collaborative, industry-wide effort to achieve success,” said Stephen Croskrey, CEO, Danimer Scientific. “We are proud to work alongside our fellow material developers and packaging manufacturers to fast-track solutions for addressing this crisis.”

As an Activator of the U.S. Pact, Danimer Scientific joins other stakeholders across the plastics value chain in its expectation of achieving systemic change and accelerating progress toward the following 2025 targets by inspiring and supporting upstream innovation through coordinated initiatives such as rethinking products, packaging, and business models in order to transition away from today’s take-make-waste model to a circular economy where plastics never become waste:

Define a list of packaging to be designated as problematic or unnecessary by 2021 and take measures to eliminate them by 2025. 100% of plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025. By 2025, undertake ambitious actions to effectively recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging. By 2025, the average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging will be 30%.

Danimer Scientific is currently working with industry partners and customers to develop and supply alternative packaging materials that are bio-based and biodegradable. The company’s signature Nodax material is a polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA). Nodax is produced through natural fermentation processes using plant oil from crops such as canola. Nodax is certified to degrade in a variety of environments at the end of its lifecycle, including industrial composting facilities, backyard compost units, and soil and marine environments.