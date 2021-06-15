 
checkAd

Danimer Scientific Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to Achieve Circular Economy Goals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 16:59  |  41   |   |   

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today helped launch The U.S. Plastics Pact's (“U.S. Pact”) “Roadmap to 2025,” an aggressive national strategy illustrating how the U.S. Pact, Danimer Scientific and fellow signatories, known as Activators, will seek to achieve each of the U.S. Pact’s four 2025 targets through specific actions, responsibilities, and interim timeframes to realize a circular economy for plastics in the United States by 2025.

Launched in August 2020, The U.S. Plastics Pact is a consortium led by The Recycling Partnership and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global Plastics Pact network, which unites a holistic ecosystem of cross-industry stakeholders behind a common vision and national strategy to address plastic waste at its source by 2025.

“Reducing the environmental impact of plastic waste is one of the most critical issues facing the world, and it will take a collaborative, industry-wide effort to achieve success,” said Stephen Croskrey, CEO, Danimer Scientific. “We are proud to work alongside our fellow material developers and packaging manufacturers to fast-track solutions for addressing this crisis.”

As an Activator of the U.S. Pact, Danimer Scientific joins other stakeholders across the plastics value chain in its expectation of achieving systemic change and accelerating progress toward the following 2025 targets by inspiring and supporting upstream innovation through coordinated initiatives such as rethinking products, packaging, and business models in order to transition away from today’s take-make-waste model to a circular economy where plastics never become waste:

  1. Define a list of packaging to be designated as problematic or unnecessary by 2021 and take measures to eliminate them by 2025.
  2. 100% of plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.
  3. By 2025, undertake ambitious actions to effectively recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging.
  4. By 2025, the average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging will be 30%.

Danimer Scientific is currently working with industry partners and customers to develop and supply alternative packaging materials that are bio-based and biodegradable. The company’s signature Nodax material is a polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA). Nodax is produced through natural fermentation processes using plant oil from crops such as canola. Nodax is certified to degrade in a variety of environments at the end of its lifecycle, including industrial composting facilities, backyard compost units, and soil and marine environments.

Seite 1 von 5
Danimer Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danimer Scientific Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to Achieve Circular Economy Goals Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today helped launch The U.S. Plastics Pact's (“U.S. Pact”) “Roadmap to 2025,” an aggressive national …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Lippert Acquires Specialized Metal Fabricator Trazcor, Inc.
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:45 Uhr
DANIMER INVESTORS: July 13, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
09.06.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Actions Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) and July 13 Deadline
08.06.21
Danimer Scientific Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
04.06.21
Danimer Scientific to Attend the Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit
03.06.21
DANIMER SHAREHOLDERS: July 13, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
31.05.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
30.05.21
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Danimer Scientific, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important July 13 Deadline in Securities Class Action – DNMR
28.05.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
27.05.21
DNMR Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Danimer Scientific Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
21.05.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)