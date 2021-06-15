 
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index

RESTON, Va., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it will be added to the Russell Microcap Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge, commented, “We are proud to be included in the Russell Microcap Index this year, particularly as one of the few publicly traded nuclear companies. This marks another significant milestone for Lightbridge this year and will enable us to broaden our growing investor base. An increasing number of investors understand that considerable growth in investments in nuclear power and advanced nuclear technology has to be part of the answer to competing in global energy markets and meeting IPCC climate goals.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

