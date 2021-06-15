 
Polly Nicholas Joins Unum as Senior Vice President of Unum Solutions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum (NYSE: UNM), a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the U.S. and U.K., has named Polly Nicholas as Senior Vice President of Unum Solutions.

With more than 20 years of experience driving growth and operational improvement, Nicholas will lead efforts to rapidly expand Unum's fee-based businesses, attracting new clients and expanding the support provided through existing relationships.

"We are delighted to have a leader of Polly's caliber join our team. Her expertise and track record for innovation make her the right person to help build on the momentum we have established across our Total Leave, Behavioral Health, and cloud-based HR Connect solutions," said Mike Simonds, Unum's Chief Operating Officer. "Her passion for developing people along with building diverse and inclusive teams make her a great fit at Unum." 

Prior to Unum, Nicholas held senior leadership positions at Alight Solutions, a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. She has digital analytics, health, benefits administration and omnichannel expertise.    

Nicholas earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Development from Vanderbilt University and a was participant in the Aon Pinnacle Program at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP  Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is the leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and paid $7.6 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

