Keysight’s New Network Benchmarking Solution Enables Mobile Operators to Verify Quality of Experience Across Multiple 4G and 5G Networks

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Nemo Network Benchmarking solution (NBM), which enables mobile operators to verify end-user quality of experience (QoE) across multiple 5G new radio (NR) and 4G LTE networks.

According to the Global mobile Suppliers Association, the number of mobile operators with commercial 5G deployments has more than doubled in the past year. As broad scale deployments continue, mobile operators and regulators will ramp up benchmarking activities to understand how their network performs compared to competitors’ networks. Keysight has launched a fully scalable solution to enable mobile operators, regulators and service contractors to cost-effectively benchmark wireless networks.

“We’re pleased to offer customers a robust solution designed for benchmarking networks using the latest commercially available mobile devices,” said Petri Toljamo, vice president at Keysight. “Keysight’s new network benchmarking solution enables mobile operators to quickly identify and resolve quality and performance issues to ensure end-user satisfaction and customer retention.”

Supporting the latest cellular technologies and flagship devices, Keysight’s Nemo Network Benchmarking solution delivers comprehensive, reliable and rapid measurement capability, enabling users to:

reliably capture a complete set of measurements in a single drive test, even for large-scale campaigns.

cost-effectively increase capital expenditure to meet growing measurement needs as a result of the modular architecture and support for up to 48 mobile devices.

quickly benchmark performance, accessibility and integrity of multiple networks delivering data, voice, streaming services and over the top (OTT) applications, such as Instagram, Netflix or YouTube.

collect and analyze measurement data, create reports that capture relevant key performance indicators (KPIs) and network performance score (NPS), for effective identification of QoE and QoS issues.

Keysight’s Nemo Network Benchmarking Solution combines a ruggedized case and modular mounting accessories with Keysight’s Nemo Outdoor, Nemo Active Testing Application (NATA), Nemo Diagnostic Modules (NDM) and Nemo Intelligent Device Interface (NIDI). Nemo Cloud enables users to remotely control – in real time – measurements captured using the Nemo Network Benchmarking Solution. By combining Nemo Network Benchmarking Solution with Nemo Cloud and Nemo Analyze, a drive test post-processing software, users can create an end-to-end automated data processing environment from upload of measurement results to analytics.

Nemo Network Benchmarking Solution is part of Keysight’s wider portfolio of solutions for testing the performance and quality of mobile networks throughout the entire network lifecycle from site acceptance, deployment, optimization and verification to indoor and outdoor network benchmarking.

