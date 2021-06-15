 
checkAd

NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT JOENSUUN KAUPPA JA KONE OY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 17:00  |  15   |   |   

Dovre Group Plc                  Major shareholder announcements                   June 15, 2021 at 18:00 pm

NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT: JOENSUUN KAUPPA JA KONE OY

Dovre Group Plc has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Kyösti Kakkonen. According to the notification, the ownership of Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy to shares and voting rights in Dovre Group Plc has increased above 10%. Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy is an entity controlled by Kyösti Kakkonen.

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

  		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
FI0009008098 - 12,754,917 - 12.04%
TOTAL 12,754,917 12.04%

According to the notification, the total number of shares and voting rights in Dovre Group Plc held by Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy is 10,754,917 pcs (10.15%) and K22 Finance Oy is 2,000,000 pcs (1.89%). Both entities are controlled by Kyösti Kakkonen.

Dovre Group Plc’s registered total number of shares is 105,956,494.

For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Sirpa Haavisto, CFO
sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com
tel. +358 20 436 2000
www.dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Russia and the US, and employs more than 720 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


 

 

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT JOENSUUN KAUPPA JA KONE OY Dovre Group Plc                  Major shareholder announcements                   June 15, 2021 at 18:00 pm NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT: JOENSUUN KAUPPA JA KONE OY …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Kronos Advanced Technologies Set Payment Date of June 22 for 1 DogeSPAC LLC Unit to be Paid for ...
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus