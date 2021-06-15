“The EF Hutton brand was built on integrity and respect and is known for its decades of experience as a U.S. financial services institution,” said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton. “We strongly believe that by rebranding as EF Hutton, our overall market recognition and success will align with the incredible legacy of this powerhouse firm that was once synonymous with Wall Street and represented the future of investment banking globally. We are extremely confident that our business will follow that same growth trajectory.”

New York, NY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Kingswood Capital Markets, a global investment bank focused on both private and public small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap issuers, announced today that it has secured the rights to use the EF Hutton brand, a name that is globally recognized as the prestigious century old U.S. bulge bracket bank, and will now be known as EF Hutton.

“Rebranding to EF Hutton was determined through a series of meetings by senior management focused on building the future of investment banking while also blending traditional wealth management with state-of-the-art best practices and diversified capabilities. During these sessions, we met with many leading industry experts, including private investor and philanthropist Stanley Hutton Rumbough, the grandson of Edward Francis Hutton, the noted financier and co-founder of EF Hutton. Given the rich history, successful legacy and long-recognized value that is synonymous with the name EF Hutton, we secured the rights to use the trademarks and are thrilled about this momentous rebrand as we strive to continue to deliver the value and integrity associated with this household name in finance,” said David W. Boral, President of EF Hutton.

Since its founding in May 2020, EF Hutton (formerly Kingswood Capital Markets) has experienced remarkable growth, raising over $2 billion in capital for its clients to date in 2021 and over $3 billion in the last twelve months. Following a series of high-profile executive appointments and after establishing a national and global reach, EF Hutton has secured its position as an active investment bank in the middle-market space, ultimately prompting and supporting this timely rebrand. EF Hutton’s rapid growth is attributable to robust hiring across all divisions, including investment banking, capital markets, operations, equity research, and compliance, with individuals boasting decades of industry experience, spanning all sectors. This rebrand to EF Hutton represents the company’s determination to continue its upward trajectory as it looks to bolster its composition of client services and achieve global investment banking ascendancy, with a resolute focus and goal to have the EF Hutton name and brand rise once again to bulge bracket bank status.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton (formerly Kingswood Capital Markets), a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is a global, full-service, investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood USA, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.67 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Contact

Joseph T. Rallo

Chief Executive Officer

590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor

New York, NY 10022

info@efhuttongroup.com