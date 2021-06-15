 
checkAd

Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for In-Person Bitcoin Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 17:00  |  22   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well (the “Company” or “BTCW”), a company providing convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin, is pleased to announce that we have officially opened our Calgary ‘over-the-counter’ (“OTC”) office. Our OTC Calgary office will provide best-in-class service by appointment for individuals seeking to transact in larger bitcoin denominations and will offer a comfortable setting for those interested in learning about the benefits of bitcoin as a means of securing financial sovereignty.

The Bitcoin Well management team includes two of Alberta’s original bitcoin entrepreneurs, both of whom have an established track record of successfully opening bricks-and-mortar bitcoin locations. The Company’s Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Bradley, opened the world’s first bitcoin store in Calgary back in 2013 as bitcoin was in its early stages, and created a prestigious and trusted environment for clients. Chief Executive Officer, Adam O’Brien launched the OTC office in Edmonton which has been successfully serving our loyal client base with superior, high-touch service since 2017.

“Expanding our office footprint to Calgary is monumental. Both Adam and I believe the city is in need of our ‘white-glove service’ to replicate the success we have built with the same model in Edmonton,” said Dave Bradley. “As two of the longest-serving and trusted experts with a proven track record in the bitcoin space, the Bitcoin Well team plans to continue this trend and open additional OTC offices in other national and international cities, bringing our top-quality, exceptional service to markets around the world.”

The new ~1,000 square foot office is centrally located at 724 11 Avenue SW in Calgary’s popular Beltline District and will house our growing Calgary BTCW team. With ample street parking and easy accessibility, the Calgary OTC office will provide services by appointment within a welcoming, concierge-type environment where people can learn about bitcoin and gain insights into how to protect their digital assets. With this office opening, Bitcoin Well is looking forward to enhancing our activity in the Calgary community, including hosting educational sessions for Calgarians to learn more about bitcoin.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for In-Person Bitcoin Transactions EDMONTON, Alberta, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bitcoin Well (the “Company” or “BTCW”), a company providing convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin, is pleased to announce that we have officially opened our Calgary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Kronos Advanced Technologies Set Payment Date of June 22 for 1 DogeSPAC LLC Unit to be Paid for ...
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus