Evotec SE virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 approves all proposed agenda items

DGAP-News: Evotec SE
Evotec SE virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 approves all proposed agenda items

  • ALL AGENDA ITEMS ADOPTED WITH THE REQUIRED MAJORITY
  • DR CONSTANZE ULMER-EILFORT ELECTED AS NEW MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
  • PROF. DR WOLFGANG PLISCHKE RESIGNS FROM HIS OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD


Hamburg, Germany, 15 June 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals the Company's Management put to vote at the Company's virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 with the required majority. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Annual General Meeting again was held as a purely virtual event.

First, CEO Dr. Werner Lanthaler and CFO Enno Spillner presented Evotec SE's new strategic direction - the "Action Plan 2025" - as well as the business development and highlights of the fiscal year 2020.

All actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by the Annual General Meeting 2021 for the fiscal year 2020. Furthermore, the shareholders confirmed the appointment of Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as auditors for the fiscal year 2021.

The Annual General Meeting also elected a new member of the Supervisory Board: Effective immediately, Dr Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort will become a new member of the Supervisory Board of Evotec SE. Dr Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort has been a partner in the Munich office of the law firm Baker McKenzie for more than 20 years and has been a member of the Global Executive Committee for several years. She has long-term and extensive experience in advising high-tech, pharmaceutical and media companies on the protection and marketing of their intellectual property rights and on a wide range of agreements, including cooperation and licensing agreements, R&D agreements and agreements with academic institutions.

Wertpapier


