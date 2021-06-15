 
DGAP-News Delignit shareholders approve all agenda items at 2021 Annual General Meeting and resolve dividend of 3 cents per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Delignit shareholders approve all agenda items at 2021 Annual General Meeting and resolve dividend of 3 cents per share

15.06.2021 / 17:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delignit shareholders approve all agenda items at 2021 Annual General Meeting and resolve dividend of 3 cents per share

Blomberg, 15 June 2021. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions based in Blomberg, held its first fully virtual Annual General Meeting, without shareholders or their representatives attending in person, on 15 June 2021. 78.83 % of the share capital was represented in total.

As per the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, four of the five items on the agenda stood for a vote. The shareholders of Delignit AG accepted the proposals of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and voted in favour of all items with a clear majority. In conjunction with the resolution on the appropriation of profits for the 2020 fiscal year, it was resolved by a broad majority of 99.92 % to distribute a dividend of € 0.03 per share (8,193,900 shares in total). The total dividend volume therefore amounts to € 245,817.00. The dividend is due for payment on 18 June 2021.

At a meeting of the Supervisory Board immediately after the Annual General Meeting, the members also elected Mr Gert-Maria Freimuth as their Chairman. Mr Freimuth succeeds Dr Christof Nesemeier, who wished to resign as Chairman in conjunction with a reorganisation of functions at Delignit AG's main shareholder, Berlin-based MBB SE. The Supervisory Board also elected Mr Anton Breitkopf as its Deputy Chairman. All three members of the Supervisory Board have been appointed until the end of the Annual General Meeting that adopts a resolution on formal approval of their actions for the 2021 fiscal year.

