DGAP-Adhoc wallstreet:online AG launches cash capital increase by way of accelerated bookbuilding process

DGAP-Ad-hoc: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Strategic Company Decision
wallstreet:online AG launches cash capital increase by way of accelerated bookbuilding process

15-Jun-2021 / 17:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

wallstreet:online AG launches cash capital increase by way of accelerated bookbuilding process

Berlin, June 15, 2021 - Today, the management board of wallstreet:online AG ("wallstreet:online" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2GS609), with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved to implement a capital increase against cash contribution excluding shareholders' subscription rights.

The Company intends to issue up to 1,438,214 new bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) ("New Shares") corresponding to up to 10 % of the Company's share capital and to use the net proceeds from the issue of the New Shares for the growth areas of the Group. The New Shares will carry dividend rights as of January 1, 2020.

The placement price per New Share will be determined on the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding which will start with immediate effect. The New Shares will be placed by Bankhaus Metzler.

Notifying person: Matthias Hach, CEO

 

Wertpapier


