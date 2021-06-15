Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

wallstreet:online AG launches cash capital increase by way of accelerated bookbuilding process



Berlin, June 15, 2021 - Today, the management board of wallstreet:online AG ("wallstreet:online" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2GS609), with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved to implement a capital increase against cash contribution excluding shareholders' subscription rights.

The Company intends to issue up to 1,438,214 new bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) ("New Shares") corresponding to up to 10 % of the Company's share capital and to use the net proceeds from the issue of the New Shares for the growth areas of the Group. The New Shares will carry dividend rights as of January 1, 2020.

The placement price per New Share will be determined on the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding which will start with immediate effect. The New Shares will be placed by Bankhaus Metzler.

Notifying person: Matthias Hach, CEO

