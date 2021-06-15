 
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ) Awarded Another Government Contract For Fort Worth ISD

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announces its wholly owned subsidiary Just Right Products, Inc. has been awarded the “Trophies Promotional & Related Items” contract for Fort Worth ISD. This contract will stay in effect until June 30th, 2025 and includes 150 campuses and departments throughout the city of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “Bruce Boyce is doing a great job for us securing these government contracts. He has several more bids in the works and we feel we have a very good chance his past successes will continue.”

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

