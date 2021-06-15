 
Albioma Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 9 June 2021 to 11 June 2021

15.06.2021   

Press release

Paris La Défense, 15 June 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 9 June 2021 to 11 June 2021

Albioma declares that from 9 June 2021 to 11 June 2021, it carried out the following transactions in its own shares under the share buyback programme authorised by the Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021, presented in aggregate form:

Name of issuer LEI code Day of transaction ISIN code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily wieghted average acquisition price Market identification code
ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 09/06/2021 FR0000060402 10,000 34.0785 XPAR
ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 10/06/2021 FR0000060402 12,628 33.4159 XPAR
ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 11/06/2021 FR0000060402 10,282 33.4038 XPAR
        32,910 33.6135  

A detailed list of transactions is available on the Company's website, www.albioma.com.

Next on the agenda: release of first-half 2021 results, on 28 July 2021 (post trading).

About Albioma Contacts
An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey. 		Investor
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
   
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. 		www.albioma.com

 

Attachment





