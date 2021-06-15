Sonova shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

Stäfa (Switzerland), June 15, 2021 - At the 36th Annual General Meeting of Sonova Holding AG in Stäfa, all of the proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were approved.

As a result of the continued exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was once again not possible for shareholders to attend the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting in person. Instead, the shareholders could cast their vote exclusively through the independent proxy.

The shareholders approved the Annual Report, the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group and the Annual Financial Statements of Sonova Holding AG for the 2020/21 financial year and authorized the proposed appropriation of retained earnings and a gross dividend of CHF 3.20 per share. This amounts to a payout of approximately CHF 201.7 million corresponding to an adjusted payout ratio of 42%. The distribution will be made with the anticipated value date of June 21, 2021.

The shareholders formally approved the actions of the members of the Board of Directors for their activities during the 2020/21 financial year. All members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election for a further term of office were re-elected individually. During the course of these elections, the current Chairman of the Board of Directors Robert F. Spoerry was also confirmed in office. Furthermore, Gregory Behar (born in 1969, Swiss citizen) and Roland Diggelmann (born 1967, Swiss citizen) were newly elected to the Board of Directors individually. Stacy Enxing Seng was re-elected to the Nomination & Compensation Committee . In addition the shareholders newly elected Lukas Braunschweiler and Roland Diggelmann to the Nomination & Compensation Committee.