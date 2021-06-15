 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Sonova shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 17:45  |  28   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Sonova shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

15-Jun-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Sonova Holding AG!
Long
Basispreis 294,39€
Hebel 9,72
Ask 3,53
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 380,72€
Hebel 6,73
Ask 4,57
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Stäfa (Switzerland), June 15, 2021 - At the 36th Annual General Meeting of Sonova Holding AG in Stäfa, all of the proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were approved.

As a result of the continued exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was once again not possible for shareholders to attend the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting in person. Instead, the shareholders could cast their vote exclusively through the independent proxy.

The shareholders approved the Annual Report, the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group and the Annual Financial Statements of Sonova Holding AG for the 2020/21 financial year and authorized the proposed appropriation of retained earnings and a gross dividend of CHF 3.20 per share. This amounts to a payout of approximately CHF 201.7 million corresponding to an adjusted payout ratio of 42%. The distribution will be made with the anticipated value date of June 21, 2021.

The shareholders formally approved the actions of the members of the Board of Directors for their activities during the 2020/21 financial year. All members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election for a further term of office were re-elected individually. During the course of these elections, the current Chairman of the Board of Directors Robert F. Spoerry was also confirmed in office. Furthermore, Gregory Behar (born in 1969, Swiss citizen) and Roland Diggelmann (born 1967, Swiss citizen) were newly elected to the Board of Directors individually. Stacy Enxing Seng was re-elected to the Nomination & Compensation Committee . In addition the shareholders newly elected Lukas Braunschweiler and Roland Diggelmann to the Nomination & Compensation Committee.

Seite 1 von 4
Sonova Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Sonova shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Sonova shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors 15-Jun-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Vorstandsvorsitzende Antje Leminsky verlässt das Unternehmen, Michael Bücker ...
DGAP-News: Jochen Klösges appointed new Chief Executive Officer of Aareal Bank AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group gibt mittelfristige Ziele bekannt und trifft Vorbereitungen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: ​​​​​​​Lufthansa Group announces medium-term targets and makes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt endgültigen Angebotspreis auf €23,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets final offer price at €23.00 per share
Titel
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: AmeriMark Group AG: Offenlegung von Insiderinformationen gemäss Artikel 17 Abs. 1 (EU) Nr. ...
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Sonova Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrates zu (deutsch)
17:45 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Sonova Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrates zu
19.05.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Inflationssorgen belasten - Nervosität steigt