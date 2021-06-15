 
IMPLANET Signs an Exclusive Distribution Contract for France With GLOBUS MEDICAL

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specialized in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announced an exclusive agreement for the distribution of GLOBUS MEDICAL’s REFLECT Scoliosis Correction System to 15 French university centers specialized in pediatric spine surgery.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, a US based company and leading player in musculoskeletal solutions, generated revenues of $789 million in 2020. The REFLECT solution is a pediatric scoliosis correction system that offers a comprehensive range of implants and instruments for fusionless deformity correction.

This system enables the convex side of the deformity to be stabilized with the help of screws and a cord, the modulated growth of the concave side gradually correcting the deformity and avoiding, in over 1 in 2 cases, the need for vertebral fusion in late adolescence.

The first surgical procedures are scheduled for June 2021.

The solution will be presented during the upcoming SFCR (Société Française de Chirurgie Rachidienne, the French spine surgery society) Annual Congress from June 17 to 19, 2021.

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet’s CEO, stated: “This partnership further strengthens the credibility of our platform and the work of our teams. This distribution agreement highlights our know-how and our commercial footprint in France from which Globus, a global Spine leader, will henceforth be able to benefit. Allied with Globus, Implanet is more than ever a player in the field of pediatric spine deformity surgery. We have chosen to distribute their REFLECT solution, the most comprehensive on the market. We are very proud to have been chosen by Globus to represent them in France”.

Upcoming financial events:

- H1 2021 revenue, July 6, 2021 after market

- H1 2021 results, September 21, 2021 after market

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 29 staff and recorded 2020 sales of €6.0 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

This press release must not be released in the US

Wertpapier


