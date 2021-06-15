 
checkAd

Polaris RZR Factory Racing Keeps the Momentum Rolling at the Baja 500

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 17:59  |  24   |   |   

The RZR Factory Racing team returned to Ensenada, Baja, Mexico, to defend at the 53rd BFGoodrich SCORE Baja 500, presented by 4 Wheel Parts. The RZR Factory Racing team scored three wins and seven podiums across the Pro UTV Forced Induction, Pro UTV Naturally Aspirated, Pro Stock UTV, and Pro UTV Open classes on the weekend.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005820/en/

Branden Simms wins Baja 500 UTV Overall. Photo by UTV Sports Magazine

Branden Simms wins Baja 500 UTV Overall. Photo by UTV Sports Magazine

“On the heels of a very successful San Felipe 250 it was really important for our team to continue to reiterate the dominance of the RZR platform when it comes to racing,” said Brett Carpenter, Manager of RZR Factory Racing. “We’re so happy to have Branden Sims back down in Baja proving yet again what he’s capable of. Just an incredible effort by Branden and the entire Factory RZR team.”

Cayden MacCachren of Jagged X Racing came off of the starting first after their win in San Felipe, followed by Wes Miller in 3rd, Jamie Kirkpatrick in 5th, and 27 other races ready to chase them to the finish. Cayden maintained a strong pace before handing driving duties over to Brandon Schueler to drive the last 200 miles. Schueler would take the #2919 to the finish capturing a 3rd place and the team’s second consecutive podium finish.

Starting in the 28th position in the Pro UTV Forced Induction class was Branden Sims, who returned to Baja for the first time in over two years. He would have his work cut out for him with nearly the entire class starting ahead of him. Sims would pass his way up to the 3rd position physically with 100 miles remaining.

After battling the toughest terrain in Baja, miles of silt bed, and bottlenecks of stuck and broken race vehicles scattered throughout the course, Branden Sims and co-driver, Skyler Howell, made a race saving repair after a minor setback only 30 miles from the finish, and were able to hold the third spot physically and take the Pro Forced Induction and Overall UTV win on a corrected time of 12:53:15, winning by nearly 4 minutes.

Kristen Matlock returned to defend her 2020 Pro UTV Naturally Aspirated and Overall UTV win, alongside Kaden Wells, the perennial podium contender. Dodge Poelman started the race on the pole, with Wells in second, and Matlock in the 10th position. It didn’t take long for the positions to shuffle as the carnage unfolded on the race course. Unfortunately for Poelman and Matlock, Baja wouldn’t be so easy this time around.

Seite 1 von 2
Polaris Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polaris RZR Factory Racing Keeps the Momentum Rolling at the Baja 500 The RZR Factory Racing team returned to Ensenada, Baja, Mexico, to defend at the 53rd BFGoodrich SCORE Baja 500, presented by 4 Wheel Parts. The RZR Factory Racing team scored three wins and seven podiums across the Pro UTV Forced Induction, Pro UTV …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware ...
Lippert Acquires Specialized Metal Fabricator Trazcor, Inc.
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Polaris Establishes $5 Million Partnership With the National Forest Foundation
01.06.21
Polaris Launches OFFLINER Pledge in Honor of National Get Outdoors Day on June 12
26.05.21
Polaris Names Chris Wolf as New Chief Product Excellence, Quality and Safety Officer  