 
checkAd

AKKA Collaborates with Futura Gaia on Developing Vertical Farms Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 17:45  |  14   |   |   

Regulatory News:

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services is proud to collaborate with Futura Gaïa, an innovative French start-up which designs and develops indoor vertical farms combining agronomy precision and cutting-edge technology for the agricultural world. Vertical farming aims to compensate for the loss of surface area, due to the continued population growth and expansion of cities, by stacking cylinders to increase the area produced in a controlled environment.

Since the end of 2019 AKKA has leveraged its cross-sectorial expertise in the field of automotive and aeronautics to accompany Futura Gaïa in the robotization of the cultivation process. One example is the development of a tailored automated guided vehicle (AGV) solution to move the systems between the production racks and the harvesting area. This AGV helps performing the extraction and insertion of containers GiGrow machines in their rack by a robotic arm, at a height of six meters and a total payload above 800 kilograms.

More recently, AKKA contributed to the successful set-up of the first prototype farm, also known as pilot pre-industrialization farm, in February 2021 in Tarascon where the first 12 cultural systems had been emplaced. By July 2021, the farm will operate 48 cultural systems. The creation of this first prototype farm validates the ability of future large-scale production farms to commit to quality, prices and volumes.

Jean-Franck Ricci, AKKA’s Group Managing Director in charge of business development and sales, commented: “We are extremely pleased to work alongside Futura Gaïa on these innovative vertical agricultural solutions. For more than 18 months our expertise in robotics and automatics in the aeronautics and automotive field have been instrumental in the set-up technical solutions. This project demonstrates AKKA’s ability to leverage cross-sectorial knowledge and expertise and to propose transversal solutions, injecting an innovational drive to any business.”

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Futura Gaïa to partner with a worldwide leader like AKKA. The last 18th months where crucial for us with the design and setup of our first farm. Thanks to AKKA robotic expertise we had design, select and start the robotization in less than a year with 3 lockdowns. Now, we have our first robot active and totally autonomous in our farm in the south of France.” said Pascal Thomas, President and CEO of Futura Gaïa Technologies.

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 21,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

Akka Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AKKA Collaborates with Futura Gaia on Developing Vertical Farms Solutions Regulatory News: AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services is proud to collaborate with Futura Gaïa, an innovative French start-up which designs and develops indoor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware ...
Lippert Acquires Specialized Metal Fabricator Trazcor, Inc.
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
AKKA Announces the Development of Turnkey Conversion Solution of Grounded Military Aircrafts Into Firefighters
26.05.21
Contract Win: AKKA Awarded a 20 Million Euros Contract in the Space Sector
19.05.21
AKKA Technologies: NAWA Racer Development Consortium Announced Dynamic Prototype on Track for Q3 Debut