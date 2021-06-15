 
checkAd

Enzo Biochem Announces Online Service with TrustAssure to Schedule Timely PCR Testing Required for International Travel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 18:00  |  29   |   |   

Testing will be available through CLX Health’s TrustAssure Global Testing Platform for international travelers from New York and New Jersey who will need to complete testing immediately prior to travel.

 COVID-19 tests can be scheduled online and are available at Enzo’s patient service center locations throughout New York and New Jersey with no waiting and rapid results.

NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, and CLX Health, developer of cloud-based solutions to manage the COVID-19 testing ecosystem through its TrustAssure Global Network, today announced a new collaboration to provide rapid access in New York and New Jersey to COVID-19 PCR testing that will be required for international travel from the U.S. to destinations around the world. 

Using this online service, travelers will be able to schedule PCR tests immediately and receive results in advance of travel by using CLX Health’s TrustAssure Global Testing Platform, which includes COVID-19 testing partners in more than 81 countries.

The seamless process enables travelers to find and book tests at the most convenient location with a trusted health provider—including physician-authorized testing at locations throughout the metropolitan New York / New Jersey area—and then seamlessly transmit compliance status to their travel provider.  Many global airlines are already using TrustAssure Global Testing Platform to offer their customers an easy-to-use option to meet the testing requirements for international travelers. These travelers will have access to their test results through the Enzo Patient Portal.

“As international travel rapidly opens up, demand for PCR testing has shifted from surveillance testing for schools and institutions to testing for discretionary activities including travel and entertainment. Travelers can instantly schedule a PCR test at Enzo’s patient service center locations throughout New York and New Jersey. The PCR test is processed using Enzo’s proprietary GENFLEX platform at our NY State CLIA certified lab.” said Elazar Rabbani, Ph.D., CEO of Enzo. “The mobile experience handles the necessary physician authorizations and delivers results directly to the customer. We anticipate that proof of testing will be a requirement for travel for at least several more months in the effort to keep millions of international travelers safe.  The application provides travelers easy access to results that will confirm their negative status to airline representatives.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enzo Biochem Announces Online Service with TrustAssure to Schedule Timely PCR Testing Required for International Travel Testing will be available through CLX Health’s TrustAssure Global Testing Platform for international travelers from New York and New Jersey who will need to complete testing immediately prior to travel.  COVID-19 tests can be scheduled online and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Kronos Advanced Technologies Set Payment Date of June 22 for 1 DogeSPAC LLC Unit to be Paid for ...
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus