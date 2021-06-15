Enzo Biochem Announces Online Service with TrustAssure to Schedule Timely PCR Testing Required for International Travel

COVID-19 tests can be scheduled online and are available at Enzo’s patient service center locations throughout New York and New Jersey with no waiting and rapid results.

Testing will be available through CLX Health’s TrustAssure Global Testing Platform for international travelers from New York and New Jersey who will need to complete testing immediately prior to travel.

NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, and CLX Health, developer of cloud-based solutions to manage the COVID-19 testing ecosystem through its TrustAssure Global Network, today announced a new collaboration to provide rapid access in New York and New Jersey to COVID-19 PCR testing that will be required for international travel from the U.S. to destinations around the world.

Using this online service, travelers will be able to schedule PCR tests immediately and receive results in advance of travel by using CLX Health’s TrustAssure Global Testing Platform, which includes COVID-19 testing partners in more than 81 countries.

The seamless process enables travelers to find and book tests at the most convenient location with a trusted health provider—including physician-authorized testing at locations throughout the metropolitan New York / New Jersey area—and then seamlessly transmit compliance status to their travel provider. Many global airlines are already using TrustAssure Global Testing Platform to offer their customers an easy-to-use option to meet the testing requirements for international travelers. These travelers will have access to their test results through the Enzo Patient Portal.

“As international travel rapidly opens up, demand for PCR testing has shifted from surveillance testing for schools and institutions to testing for discretionary activities including travel and entertainment. Travelers can instantly schedule a PCR test at Enzo’s patient service center locations throughout New York and New Jersey. The PCR test is processed using Enzo’s proprietary GENFLEX platform at our NY State CLIA certified lab.” said Elazar Rabbani, Ph.D., CEO of Enzo. “The mobile experience handles the necessary physician authorizations and delivers results directly to the customer. We anticipate that proof of testing will be a requirement for travel for at least several more months in the effort to keep millions of international travelers safe. The application provides travelers easy access to results that will confirm their negative status to airline representatives.”