Half-yearly revenue and limited growth for the year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 17:45  |   |   |   

La Motte-Fanjas, June 15, 2021 – 05:45 pm CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces that revenue for the first half of 2021 is expected to be above €5.0 million compared to €5.4 million during the same period last year.

As announced in the Group's last communication on May 21, and despite a market that remains very buoyant, McPhy observes delays in the execution of its projects, as well as in the taking of firm orders, which are slow to materialize due to the global health context, the related restrictions, and the wait-and-see attitude of certain economic players dependent on public financing mechanisms.

As a result, revenue growth for the full year 2021 could be limited.

Despite this outlook for 2021, the Group intends to pursue the deployment of its business model based on the continuous improvement of its green hydrogen technology, which can only be considered over long cycles. The Group reiterates its confidence in the medium and long-term growth prospects of its markets and remains focused on the industrialization of its production capacities and the acceleration of its technological developments in zero-carbon hydrogen.

Upcoming of financial communication events

  • Annual General Meeting, June 17, 2021
  • Publication of half-yearly results on July 27, 2021, after market closing

About McPhy
Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero carbon
hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

 CONTACTS

NewCap  
 

Investor Relations
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu

 


Attachment





