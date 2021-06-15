 
VirExit Technologies, Inc. Launches SaferPlace Market

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce the launch of its SaferPlace Market. The site focuses on corporate and employee wellness, health, and safety. Products on the site will address one of today's greatest challenges: returning to work safely, while maintaining a mindful, productive state.

"Returning to work brings a number of new corporate and employee challenges," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "VirExit and our proprietary SaferPlace Market are focused on making the tools available to help us manage our stresses, while achieving at a high level both emotionally and physically."

The products on the SaferPlace Market are designed to promote wellbeing, productivity, and creativity while reducing the typical bottom-line costs associated with medical-based time away from work. The site can be found at www.saferplace.market.

The VirExit team of professionals, including our top health advisors, are evaluating a variety of additional products which will be onboarded shortly to the site. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.

CONTACT:

Brooke Greenwald
Cornerstone Communications, LTD
brooke@cornerstonepr.net
(240) 360-0866

SOURCE: Cornerstone Communications, LTD



