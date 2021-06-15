CFI signs major basketball sponsorship deal in Jordan

DUBAI, UAE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Financial Group, an award-winning and globally regulated trading provider enabling next-generation access to the global financial markets, is raising the bar with a new set of sponsorship deals focused on Basketball in Jordan.

As CFI looks to further reinforce its presence and identity as the go-to brand for all things investing and trading, the new sponsorship represents an opportunity for the company to leverage and shadow the success of Jordan's National Basketball Team following continuous achievements that have solidified its image as a people-supported powerhouse in the region. It also reflects CFI's support for the sports community which goes hand in hand with the company's customer-centric approach.

CFI believes in the importance of having the right partners across communities, an approach that ensures benefits for all parties involved. As a leading trading provider present in Jordan, the company aims to reinforce this bond with the country by sponsoring its national team which proved to be one of the most successful in the region thus, supporting the sport in the country and helping it grow further.

As part of the new sponsorship, the team's jersey will feature the CFI name as the exclusive trading provider brand in relation to the National team and its players among other exclusives and branding rights. Furthermore, the national tournament will now be called the "CFI Premier League" as part of the deal. CFI's branding will also be present in the courts and CFI will be also supporting the women's and junior basketball teams.

Earlier this year, CFI signed a new sponsorship deal with two of the top Basketball teams in Lebanon (La Sagesse and Riyadi) while already having ongoing deals with Oliver Rowland, the famous Nissan e.dams Formula E driver, and the Nissan e.dams Formula E team itself.

The CEO of CFI Jordan, Loay Azar, commented:

"We believe that the right partner will create two-sided success. In this case, CFI's already established presence in Jordan, as well as its reputation and eminence for being a trading provider that caters and supports clients as more than just numbers, will complement the rising stars in Basketball and the prestige they have garnered through endless physical and mental efforts which have pushed them higher through the ranks. With this partnership, we would like to reinforce our successful presence in Jordan and solidify our bond with the country by supporting a successful local sport that has made all Jordanians proud as a result of the success of its national team which we will sponsor now. At the same time, we are supporting the basketball sport in general in Jordan including the women and junior teams and the national championship which now be called the "CFI Premier League".