 
checkAd

DGAP-DD Delivery Hero SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 18:07  |  18   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2021 / 18:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Pieter-Jan
Last name(s): Vandepitte

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 126 shares from authorized capital shares through settlement of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"). Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
123.09 EUR 15509.34 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
123.09 EUR 15509.34 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68962  15.06.2021 



Delivery Hero Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: IPO: Delivery Hero könnte bei Börsengang insgesamt bis zu eine Milliarde einsammeln
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Delivery Hero SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15.06.2021 / 18:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Vorstandsvorsitzende Antje Leminsky verlässt das Unternehmen, Michael Bücker ...
DGAP-News: Jochen Klösges appointed new Chief Executive Officer of Aareal Bank AG
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group gibt mittelfristige Ziele bekannt und trifft Vorbereitungen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: ​​​​​​​Lufthansa Group announces medium-term targets and makes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt endgültigen Angebotspreis auf €23,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets final offer price at €23.00 per share
Titel
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: AmeriMark Group AG: Offenlegung von Insiderinformationen gemäss Artikel 17 Abs. 1 (EU) Nr. ...
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:22 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english
18:22 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE deutsch
18:19 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE deutsch
18:19 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english
18:15 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english
18:15 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE deutsch
18:11 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english
18:11 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE deutsch
18:07 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE deutsch
18:03 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english