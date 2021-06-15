New Slack Research Shows How Companies Can Win the War for Talent in the Post-Pandemic World

And employers should take note: One in five (21%) knowledge workers is likely to jump to a new company in the next year, and more than half (56%) are open to looking for a new position.

The Future Forum , a consortium launched by Slack Technologies , Inc., (NYSE: WORK) to help companies reimagine work in the new digital-first workplace, is releasing a new global study that unpacks how 15 months of pandemic work has shifted employee expectations. The Future Forum Pulse shows that flexibility now ranks second only to compensation in determining job satisfaction: 93% of knowledge workers want a flexible schedule, while 76% want flexibility in where they work.

The Future Forum Pulse is based on data from more than 10,000 knowledge workers in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Japan, France, and the U.K (see detailed methodology below). In addition to the research report, the Future Forum is also releasing three playbooks developed with Herman Miller, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) in consultation with a network of C-suite executives from companies as diverse as Chobani, Levi’s and the Royal Bank of Canada.

The research and the playbooks paint a picture of flexible work that is more nuanced than the choice between office-based or remote work. Instead, flexibility is shown to require a new working model that delivers always-on access to information, creates channels for consistent communication and carves out predictable working rhythms—without having to revert to an office-based 9-to-5 schedule.

“The past year shifted everyone’s expectations: People don’t want to go back to pre-pandemic norms of office life, but they are also eager to turn the page on the all-remote experiment that was forced upon them for the past 15 months. Companies who want to attract and retain top talent must look forward to an entirely new way of working: a flexible model that fundamentally reimagines not just where but also when and how people work.” —Brian Elliott, Future Forum Executive Leader

Here are three key insights from the Future Forum Pulse:

1. Flexible working hours are more important than flexible locations.

Flexible work, in all its forms, has become a default expectation for knowledge workers. Ninety-three percent want flexibility in when they work, while 76% want flexibility in where they work.

Location flexibility has a significant impact on knowledge workers’ ability to manage stress (58% higher for those working fully remote), their work-life balance (45% higher) and their overall satisfaction at work (30% higher).