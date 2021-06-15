Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares between 07/06/2021 and 11/06/2021
Ipsen:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|
Transaction date
|
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
6/7/2021
FR0010259150
1874
86,4139
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
6/8/2021
FR0010259150
5 000
88,0960
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
6/9/2021
FR0010259150
4 934
89,4895
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
6/10/2021
FR0010259150
4 000
91,7701
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
6/11/2021
FR0010259150
7 000
92,1296
XPAR
TOTAL
22 808
90,1416
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
