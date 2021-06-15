 
Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares between 07/06/2021 and 11/06/2021

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

6/7/2021

FR0010259150

1874

86,4139

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

6/8/2021

FR0010259150

5 000

88,0960

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

6/9/2021

FR0010259150

4 934

89,4895

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

6/10/2021

FR0010259150

4 000

91,7701

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

6/11/2021

FR0010259150

7 000

92,1296

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

22 808

90,1416

 

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.21
ISPRM 2021: New Ipsen Analysis Highlights Potential Treatment Gap in Adults Living With Spasticity
10.06.21
Ipsen: Monthly Information Relative to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Composing the Share Capital
08.06.21
Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares between 31/05/2021 and 04/06/2021
07.06.21
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Detailed Results from Phase 3 COSMIC-311 Pivotal Trial of Cabozantinib in Patients with Previously Treated Radioactive Iodine-Refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer Presented at ASCO 2021
02.06.21
Ipsen Initiates a Share Buy-back Program to Cover Its Performance and Employee Share Plans
01.06.21
Ipsen Announces the Launch of an Employee Shareholding Plan
28.05.21
Ipsen Confirms U.S. FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Palovarotene as the First Potential Treatment Worldwide for Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP)
27.05.21
Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Ipsen S.A. Held on 27 May 2021
27.05.21
Ipsen: Description of the Regulatory Framework of the Share Repurchase Program Proposed by the Board of Directors to Be Approved at the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on 27 May 2021 (17th resolution)