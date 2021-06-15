 
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Carbios (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new enzymatic solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. Carbios is opening new sustainable and competitive avenues for the virtuous management of the life cycle of plastic and textile materials. Through its enzymatic recycling technology, Carbios provides an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays and textiles made of polyester). Unlike conventional processes, Carbios’ innovation allows the production of 100% recycled and 100% recyclable PET products, without loss of quality.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With Carbios’ selection as Technology Pioneer, Deputy CEO Martin Stephan Carbios will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Carbios will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

“We’re excited to welcome Carbios to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “Carbios, and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

“It’s great to be acknowledged as pioneer by the World Economic Forum”, said Martin Stephan, Deputy CEO of Carbios. “It is a confirmation our technology is among the most unique in the world and can engage a sustainable transition to true circular economy model. Our commitment to designing solutions with a positive impact, fuels our long-term competitiveness in order to meet the immense needs of the markets concerned. Carbios’ biological solution to deconstruct some of the most common plastics on the market is a world’s first and will give endless value to post consumer plastic and textile waste. We look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge.”

