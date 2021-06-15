 
Cinemark Invites Moviegoers to Celebrate the Magic of Moviegoing During First-Ever Cinema Week from June 22 through June 27

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is joining the entire movie industry and celebrating America’s favorite pastime, moviegoing, during the first-ever Cinema Week. This celebration is just in time for the launch of this summer’s blockbuster films, which were made for the immersive cinematic experience, with the biggest screens, best sight and sound technology and, of course, that indulgent movie theatre popcorn. Moviegoers can marvel at the magic of the movies on the big screen and have their own star experiences with special deals, giveaways and events at Cinemark theatres across the country from June 22 through June 27. For all details on how to celebrate with Cinemark, visit Cinemark.com/cinemaweek.

“Cinemark was thrilled to be a founding member of industry collaborators that united to establish Cinema Week in celebration of the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a film on the big screen,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Global CMO. “We are delighted to boost the excitement of moviegoing with promotions, giveaways and upgrades for all movie lovers during Cinema Week with exclusive offers for our most avid moviegoers through Movie Rewards.”

Throughout Cinema Week, all Cinemark moviegoers across the U.S. can enjoy deals on movie tickets, upgrades, sweepstakes and more. The week will rev up its engine with $5 tickets for adults/$3 for children and seniors to see Universal Pictures’ original The Fast and the Furious, the 2001 film that launched the entire blockbuster franchise, on the film’s 20th anniversary. The highly anticipated new Fast Saga film, F9, arrives in theatres on June 25. For those looking for a more immersive Cinema Week experience, a double feature of Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II will show on June 23. During Cinema Week, Cinemark is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures to give away Private Watch Parties for the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Visit Cinemark.com/cinemaweek to learn more and enter to win.

For movie-going’s biggest fans, Cinemark will have exclusive promotions and exciting upgrades for its loyalty members. From now until June 27, Cinemark Movie Rewards members can enter for their chance to win a Premiere Screening Event, including a small popcorn and soda for each attendee. For a larger-than-life experience, all Cinemark Movie Rewards members who visit Cinemark during Cinema Week and purchase a large popcorn and large drink will earn a free XD upgrade on their next visit. For the ultimate movie lover upgrade, any member of Cinemark’s free Movie Fan program can enter for a chance to win a one-month upgrade to its movie subscription program, Movie Club, which includes a free movie credit, member pricing for movie tickets, waived online fees, 20% off concessions and more. Cinemark will upgrade 500 Movie Fan members to Movie Club each day of Cinema Week on a first-come basis, resulting in a total of 3,000 free upgrades. To join Movie Rewards and take part in these exclusive promotions, visit Cinemark’s website or mobile app.

