Cinemark Invites Moviegoers to Celebrate the Magic of Moviegoing During First-Ever Cinema Week from June 22 through June 27

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is joining the entire movie industry and celebrating America’s favorite pastime, moviegoing, during the first-ever Cinema Week. This celebration is just in time for the launch of this summer’s blockbuster films, which were made for the immersive cinematic experience, with the biggest screens, best sight and sound technology and, of course, that indulgent movie theatre popcorn. Moviegoers can marvel at the magic of the movies on the big screen and have their own star experiences with special deals, giveaways and events at Cinemark theatres across the country from June 22 through June 27. For all details on how to celebrate with Cinemark, visit Cinemark.com/cinemaweek.

“Cinemark was thrilled to be a founding member of industry collaborators that united to establish Cinema Week in celebration of the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a film on the big screen,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Global CMO. “We are delighted to boost the excitement of moviegoing with promotions, giveaways and upgrades for all movie lovers during Cinema Week with exclusive offers for our most avid moviegoers through Movie Rewards.”