Insight Charts a New Future for Healthcare Through Modern Technology Keynote Event

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, will host a virtual keynote event Thursday at 1:30 p.m. (EDT) on Charting a New Future: Healthcare Technology in a Post-Pandemic World.

Keynote speaker Mark Hyman, M.D., an 11-time New York Times best-selling author and Board President of Clinical Affairs with The Institute for Functional Medicine, will provide a physician’s perspective of how digital innovation can enhance the patient-provider experience. In sharing predictions for the future of healthcare, Dr. Hyman will discuss the pivot to virtual solutions – including telemedicine, wearable smart devices and immersive technology – to further personalize consultations, health monitoring and treatment.

Guest speaker Andy Neito, global healthcare solutions manager at Lenovo, also will address innovations in healthcare IT and how digital transformation is ushering in a new era of care.

A 2020 Lenovo study charting the sudden transformation of digital healthcare found that 91% of patients prefer to use mobile tools to communicate with their providers, and 70% reported an interest in receiving virtual care services. From refining workflows while guaranteeing security and compliance to improving patient outcomes, organizations need digital healthcare solutions that support evolving organizational goals and help clinicians seamlessly and securely access electronic medical records.

Insight works with Lenovo to enable physicians, nurses and other care specialists to improve the care journey. The solution providers also help the medical community implement virtual healthcare solutions to mobilize care delivery, and the keynote event will delve into practical uses of these solutions and discuss how change is affecting long- and short-term IT strategies.

Dr. Hyman is an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator and advocate of helping others discover optimal health and address the root causes of chronic disease through the power of functional medicine and nutrition. He is the founder and director of The UltraWellness Center, the director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, and host of one of the leading health podcasts, The Doctor’s Farmacy.

Neito is a healthcare technology leader fusing both clinical and technical knowledge with extensive experience in architecting, evaluating and implementing solutions resulting in long-term organization success and improved patient outcomes. With a passion for improving the flow of information inside and outside of clinical networks, he serves as a healthcare technology advisor to Lenovo’s award-winning commercial portfolio. He's a member of the Global Healthcare Solutions team, driving innovation and real-world solutions in healthcare.

Register here to attend Insight’s keynote event on “Charting a New Future: Healthcare Technology in a Post-Pandemic World.” For more information on how Insight serves the healthcare community, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

