Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Klövern AB (publ)

In light of the ongoing pandemic and to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and having regard to the authorities’ regulations and advice on restrictions of public gatherings, is the Extraordinary General Meeting carried out only through postal voting pursuant to temporary legislation. No meeting with the possibility to attend in person or to be represented by a proxy will take place. Klövern welcomes all shareholders to exercise their voting rights at the Meeting through postal voting as described below.

Information on the resolutions passed at the Meeting will be published on July 9, 2021 as soon as the result of the advance voting has been confirmed.

Notification of attendance

Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting through postal voting must

Firstly be registered as a shareholder in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday 1 July 2021;

Secondly notify their attendance by submitting their postal vote in accordance with the instructions provided under the section “Postal voting” below so that the postal vote is received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than Thursday 8 July 2021.

Nominee registered shares

Shareholders whose shares are nominee registered must, in addition to giving notice of participation by submitting a postal vote, request that their shares be registered in their own name so the shareholder is entered into the register of shareholders by Thursday 1 July 2021. Such registration can be temporary (so-called voting right registration) and is requested with the nominee in accordance with the nominee’s routines, at such a time in advance as decided by the nominee. Voting right registrations completed no later than Monday 5 July 2021 will be taken into account in the presentation of the share register.

Postal voting

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the Meeting only by voting in advance, so-called postal voting in accordance with Section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations. For postal voting, a special form must be used. The form is available on Klövern’s website, www.klovern.se. The postal voting form is considered as notification of participation at the Meeting.