 
checkAd

WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an Identity Blockchain Network

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 18:00  |  56   |   |   

WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an Identity Blockchain Network

WISeKey is inviting companies and individuals holding patents to join its NFT patent ecosystem powered by the extensive list of patents owned by the company (https://www.wisekey.com/company/our-value-proposition/our-patents/)

GENEVA – June 15, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced during the Geneva Trust in Innovation Summit https://summit.trustininnovation.com/ that has developed functionality on its TrustedNFt.IO platform to tokenize patents allowing intellectual property to be treated as unique business assets, making patents easier to license, sell and commercialize.

WISeKey uses a unique method to secure the authenticity and provenance of patents through cutting-edge authentication processes combined with identity blockchain technology, which together with on-the-ground measures ensures the authenticity of the original patent and generates its correspondent digital twin.  This new way to convert patents into an NFT makes much easier for patents to be commercialized as each NFT of the patent becomes a unit of data on the blockchain, where each NFT represents a unique digital item that cannot be copied or replicated.

WISeKey is inviting companies and individuals holding patents to join its NFT patent ecosystem powered by the extensive list of patents owned by the company – for more information visit: https://www.wisekey.com/company/our-value-proposition/our-patents/. WISeKey uses a patented method to digitally certify the authenticity of a physical object of value. The method includes the issuing a storage device, a digital certificate of authenticity (encrypted information reflecting at least one characteristic unique to the physical object, checking, whenever required, the validity of the digital certificate of authenticity by use of a network computer), the network computer cooperating with the storage device and a validating or a certifying authority so as to output sensibly in real time the status of validity of the digital certificate of authenticity, and modifying it, whenever required.  More information about the patent can be found at here.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an Identity Blockchain Network WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an Identity Blockchain Network WISeKey is inviting companies and individuals holding patents to join its NFT patent ecosystem powered by the extensive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Kronos Advanced Technologies Set Payment Date of June 22 for 1 DogeSPAC LLC Unit to be Paid for ...
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus