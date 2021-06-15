WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an Identity Blockchain Network

GENEVA – June 15, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced during the Geneva Trust in Innovation Summit https://summit.trustininnovation.com/ that has developed functionality on its TrustedNFt.IO platform to tokenize patents allowing intellectual property to be treated as unique business assets, making patents easier to license, sell and commercialize.

WISeKey uses a unique method to secure the authenticity and provenance of patents through cutting-edge authentication processes combined with identity blockchain technology, which together with on-the-ground measures ensures the authenticity of the original patent and generates its correspondent digital twin. This new way to convert patents into an NFT makes much easier for patents to be commercialized as each NFT of the patent becomes a unit of data on the blockchain, where each NFT represents a unique digital item that cannot be copied or replicated.

WISeKey is inviting companies and individuals holding patents to join its NFT patent ecosystem powered by the extensive list of patents owned by the company – for more information visit: https://www.wisekey.com/company/our-value-proposition/our-patents/. WISeKey uses a patented method to digitally certify the authenticity of a physical object of value. The method includes the issuing a storage device, a digital certificate of authenticity (encrypted information reflecting at least one characteristic unique to the physical object, checking, whenever required, the validity of the digital certificate of authenticity by use of a network computer), the network computer cooperating with the storage device and a validating or a certifying authority so as to output sensibly in real time the status of validity of the digital certificate of authenticity, and modifying it, whenever required. More information about the patent can be found at here.