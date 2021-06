With the acquisition of the Nouwens Transport Breda headquarters, the share of logistics real estate rose from 63% to 64%. The Netherlands now makes up 46% of the logistics portfolio.

Intervest expands further in the Southern Netherlands with a first logistics site in Breda

With the acquisition of the Nouwens Transport Breda headquarters, the share of logistics real estate rose from 63% to 64%. The Netherlands now makes up 46% of the logistics portfolio. Attachment Acquisition in Breda