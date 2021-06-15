First Half 2020/2021 ended March 31 st , 2021: Continuing growth in turnover and strong improvements in results









In millions of euros







H1

2020/2021







H1

2019/2020







Variation



Turnover 393.4 376.2 +4.6% Current operating profit 27.5 24.3 +13.3% Operating profit 27.5 23.1 +18.9% Net income 19.9 15.6 +27.9%

The dynamic growth continued throughout the half-year:

At the end of March 2021, the Group recorded a growth of + 4.6% compared to March 2020, in line with the performance observed since May 2020. This growth in the first half of fiscal year 2020/2021 is driven by all zones and divisions, except for the East zone (due to an unfavorable base effect linked in particular to significant sales of COVID-19 products over the previous financial year).

Operating profitability up sharply by + 18 . 9%:

Operational profitability stood at 7.0% of turnover (compared to 6.1% for the previous year). This result is mainly explained by the following:

- The increase in activity over the period;

Very good control of operating expenses, whose weight on turnover stood at 30.7%, compared to 32.1% in the first half of the previous fiscal year;

Tempered by a drop in the commercial margin rate (37.7% of turnover against 38.5% for the previous year), mainly due to the weight of COVID-19 products, with lower margin, in the turnover of the first half of 2020/2021.

Non-current items show a positive variation compared to the previous year (-0.1M€ over the period compared to -1.2M€ in the first half of 2019/2020). These costs had been impacted at March 31st , 2020 by the recognition of goodwill impairment on the TGU Sports and Leisure (Casal).