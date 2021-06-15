Manutan Group First Half 2020/2021 ended March 31st , 2021: Continuing growth in turnover and strong improvements in results
Financial notice of June 15th, 2021
First Half 2020/2021 ended March 31st , 2021:
Continuing growth in turnover and strong improvements in results
In millions of euros
H1
2020/2021
H1
2019/2020
Variation
|Turnover
|393.4
|376.2
|+4.6%
|Current operating profit
|27.5
|24.3
|+13.3%
|Operating profit
|27.5
|23.1
|+18.9%
|Net income
|19.9
|15.6
|+27.9%
The dynamic growth continued throughout the half-year:
At the end of March 2021, the Group recorded a growth of + 4.6% compared to March 2020, in line with the performance observed since May 2020. This growth in the first half of fiscal year 2020/2021 is driven by all zones and divisions, except for the East zone (due to an unfavorable base effect linked in particular to significant sales of COVID-19 products over the previous financial year).
Operating profitability up sharply by + 18.9%:
Operational profitability stood at 7.0% of turnover (compared to 6.1% for the previous year). This result is mainly explained by the following:
- The increase in activity over the period;
- Very good control of operating expenses, whose weight on turnover stood at 30.7%, compared to 32.1% in the first half of the previous fiscal year;
- Tempered by a drop in the commercial margin rate (37.7% of turnover against 38.5% for the previous year), mainly due to the weight of COVID-19 products, with lower margin, in the turnover of the first half of 2020/2021.
Non-current items show a positive variation compared to the previous year (-0.1M€ over the period compared to -1.2M€ in the first half of 2019/2020). These costs had been impacted at March 31st , 2020 by the recognition of goodwill impairment on the TGU Sports and Leisure (Casal).
