 
checkAd

Manutan Group First Half 2020/2021 ended March 31st , 2021: Continuing growth in turnover and strong improvements in results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 18:00  |  52   |   |   

Financial notice of June 15th, 2021

First Half 2020/2021 ended March 31st , 2021:
Continuing growth in turnover and strong improvements in results

 

 

In millions of euros

  		 

H1
2020/2021

  		 

H1
2019/2020

  		 

Variation

 
Turnover 393.4 376.2 +4.6%
Current operating profit 27.5 24.3 +13.3%
Operating profit 27.5 23.1 +18.9%
Net income 19.9 15.6 +27.9%

The dynamic growth continued throughout the half-year: 

At the end of March 2021, the Group recorded a growth of + 4.6% compared to March 2020, in line with the performance observed since May 2020. This growth in the first half of fiscal year 2020/2021 is driven by all zones and divisions, except for the East zone (due to an unfavorable base effect linked in particular to significant sales of COVID-19 products over the previous financial year).

Operating profitability up sharply by + 18.9%:

Operational profitability stood at 7.0% of turnover (compared to 6.1% for the previous year). This result is mainly explained by the following:

- The increase in activity over the period;

  • Very good control of operating expenses, whose weight on turnover stood at 30.7%, compared to 32.1% in the first half of the previous fiscal year;
  • Tempered by a drop in the commercial margin rate (37.7% of turnover against 38.5% for the previous year), mainly due to the weight of COVID-19 products, with lower margin, in the turnover of the first half of 2020/2021.

Non-current items show a positive variation compared to the previous year (-0.1M€ over the period compared to -1.2M€ in the first half of 2019/2020). These costs had been impacted at March 31st , 2020 by the recognition of goodwill impairment on the TGU Sports and Leisure (Casal).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Manutan Group First Half 2020/2021 ended March 31st , 2021: Continuing growth in turnover and strong improvements in results Financial notice of June 15th, 2021 First Half 2020/2021 ended March 31st , 2021: Continuing growth in turnover and strong improvements in results   In millions of euros  H12020/2021  H12019/2020  Variation Turnover393.4376.2+4.6%Current operating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Kronos Advanced Technologies Set Payment Date of June 22 for 1 DogeSPAC LLC Unit to be Paid for ...
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus