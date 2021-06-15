NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing Heidelberg Pharma AG to Raise Capital in a Private Placement 15-Jun-2021 / 18:28 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Heidelberg Pharma AG to Raise Capital in a Private Placement

Ladenburg, Germany, 15 June 2021 - The Executive Management Board of Heidelberg Pharma (FSE: HPHA) today adopted a resolution, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a private placement of new shares to institutional investors in Europe and the US via an accelerated book building transaction. DH-LT-Investments GmbH, St. Leon-Rot, Germany, an investment company of Mr. Dietmar Hopp, will participate in the capital increase. The main shareholder of Heidelberg Pharma is dievini Hopp Biotech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany.

Heidelberg Pharma will offer up to 3,106,637 new no-par value bearer shares, or up to 10% of the registered share capital, using authorized capital and excluding shareholders' preemptive rights, thereby increasing its share capital from EUR 31,066,372.00 to up to EUR 34,173,009.00. The new shares are expected to be admitted to listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following their issuance.

Book building will commence immediately. It is anticipated that books will close on 15 June 2021 in the evening, although the Sole Global Coordinator reserves the right to close the books at any time.

Heidelberg Pharma AG plans to use the expected total gross proceeds from the capital increase to secure the further development of the proprietary ATAC (Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates) pipeline candidates and the ATAC technology, in particular the clinical development of the proprietary lead candidate HDP-101.

Bryan, Garnier & Co, acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner, will execute the capital increase.

+++ End of the ad hoc announcement +++