

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.06.2021 / 18:20

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Rony Last name(s): Vogel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EQS Group AG

b) LEI

529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 33.40 EUR 5678.00 EUR 34.00 EUR 3060.00 EUR 34.00 EUR 34000.00 EUR 34.00 EUR 7888.00 EUR 34.00 EUR 272.00 EUR 34.40 EUR 29894.00 EUR 34.40 EUR 4506.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 34.1192 EUR 85298.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

