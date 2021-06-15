 
checkAd

Mannatech President and CEO Al Bala Elected to Direct Selling Association Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 18:22  |  27   |   |   

Al Bala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mannatech, was elected to the Direct Selling Association (DSA) Board of Directors this past week. Officers and Directors are recognized industry leaders who are committed to lead and direct the affairs of the Association.

The DSA is a national trade association of more than 130 leading companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. Bala will serve a two-year term, helping the organization achieve the goal of promoting the direct selling industry as an industry of integrity.

"I am very excited and humbled by this opportunity to serve in this capacity to make an impact on behalf of all direct selling companies who are truly helping make a difference in the lives of millions of people the world over,” said Bala. “It’s an honor to help pay it forward to an industry that has provided me the ability to go from a factory worker to the CEO of a publicly held direct selling company. My story is just one of thousands this industry has helped cultivate over the years.”

Al joined Mannatech in October 2007 and has led in a variety of roles within the company for 14 years, including being named President in May 2014 and CEO in August of 2015.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Mannatech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mannatech President and CEO Al Bala Elected to Direct Selling Association Board of Directors Al Bala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mannatech, was elected to the Direct Selling Association (DSA) Board of Directors this past week. Officers and Directors are recognized industry leaders who are committed to lead and direct the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware ...
Lippert Acquires Specialized Metal Fabricator Trazcor, Inc.
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.05.21
Mannatech Commences Cash Tender Offer to Purchase up 211,538 Shares of Its Common Stock at a Cash Purchase Price of $26.00 per Share
28.05.21
Mannatech Announces Intent to Commence a Cash Tender Offer to Purchase up to 211,538 Shares of Its Common Stock at a Purchase Price of $26.00 per Share
24.05.21
Mannatech Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend