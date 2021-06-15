Mannatech President and CEO Al Bala Elected to Direct Selling Association Board of Directors

The DSA is a national trade association of more than 130 leading companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. Bala will serve a two-year term, helping the organization achieve the goal of promoting the direct selling industry as an industry of integrity.

Al Bala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mannatech, was elected to the Direct Selling Association (DSA) Board of Directors this past week. Officers and Directors are recognized industry leaders who are committed to lead and direct the affairs of the Association.

"I am very excited and humbled by this opportunity to serve in this capacity to make an impact on behalf of all direct selling companies who are truly helping make a difference in the lives of millions of people the world over,” said Bala. “It’s an honor to help pay it forward to an industry that has provided me the ability to go from a factory worker to the CEO of a publicly held direct selling company. My story is just one of thousands this industry has helped cultivate over the years.”

Al joined Mannatech in October 2007 and has led in a variety of roles within the company for 14 years, including being named President in May 2014 and CEO in August of 2015.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

