Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 12, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announced registration projections for the month continue to grow, along with continuing to enjoy strong Discord growth, and we are well on track to shatter our monthly total unique twitch viewer record once again here in the month of June!

GGToor is going full steam ahead towards our goals; so far this month we have held tournaments for these great games: Apex legends, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Minion Masters and Clash Royale. We plan to crown winners for six more events by month's end! Thanks to our great team for their extraordinary commitment to excellence.

Management wants to remind everyone that Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is in the process of changing its name to GGToor, Inc. Along with the name change, the Company requested FINRA to issue a new trading symbol that would be more reflective of our new name. FINRA is currently reviewing our request and the Company expects to clear FINRA’s review in the extremely near future. 

As eSports events become ever more popular, gamers are more demanding about with whom they want to be affiliated, and GGToor is proving to be a great choice. The more people play games, the more potential fans of eSports there are, and as games grow more advanced, they become more exciting for spectators, too! Looking into the future, we can see then number of people involved with eSports tournaments will continue to grow, both in participants as well as viewership. Each year brings them closer to the level of popularity and acceptance enjoyed by physical sports; soon it will be at the same level as classic sports in participation and popularity.    

This week marked an exciting first for GGToor - working with multiple sponsors for a single event! The Minion Masters Cup #1 brought GGToor together with Community Gaming, TEAM MANA FRENZY, and Sneak Energy to present a FREE to enter tournament with a $1,000 prize pool, along with an extra raffle for a gift card! As they watched the top talent battle it out for the prizes, the Twitch viewers were able to enjoy being able to see both player's hands at the same time during the live stream thanks to TEAM MANA FRENZY's Dual-Deck Technology!

