 
checkAd

Advicenne provides an update on its activities following its Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 18:17  |  41   |   |   

Advicenne provides an update on its activities following
its Annual General Meeting

  • Introducing Advicenne 2.0, the Company’s strategy to unlock value
  • Poised to partner Sibnayal in dRTA in Europe following EMA marketing authorization
  • Accelerate clinical development of Sibnayal in the US to maximize value creation
  • Reinforce the management team to deliver Advicenne 2.0 goals

PARIS, France, 17:45 p.m. CET, June 15, 2021 – Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, provides an update on its activities following its Annual General Meeting, which was held virtually on June 14, 2021.

During the Annual General Meeting, a majority of shareholders voted for all resolutions as recommended by the Board of Directors. 4,379,697 shares were represented in voting, corresponding to 50,88% of the Company’s 8,607,568 shares. The full results of the AGM are posted on the Company’s website and can be found at the following link: https://advicenne.com/investors/.

Over the course of the AGM, attendees were introduced to Advicenne 2.0, the Company’s new strategy to maximize value creation for shareholders, details of which can be found below.

Advicenne 2.0: a clear strategic pathway

Advicenne aims to capitalize on the recent EU marketing authorization (MA) for Sibnayal (ADV7103) in distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA), expanding approved use both geographically and therapeutically, with strict financial discipline and capital allocation, and backed by a strong and highly experienced management team.

The first priority as part of the Advicenne 2.0 strategy is to complete a partnership in Europe to generate commercial sales of Sibnayal in dRTA following its marketing authorization by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The company is identifying the appropriate partners to maximize market potential in the main European markets and provide its shareholders with the highest return.

The second priority is to accelerate the clinical development of Sibnayal in the US in two indications: dRTA and cystinuria. Advicenne has recently received positive feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on an amended Phase III study protocol and on a pathway to approval for Sibnayal for the treatment of dRTA. This will enable Advicenne to resume before the summer its Phase III clinical trial, ARENA 2, in the US. The right resources will be allocated to run the US development program in accordance with the FDA requirements and anticipate a potential first marketing authorization in the US before the end of 2022. The first approval of Sibnayal in the US would be a major milestone for the Company and a significant value driver for shareholders.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advicenne provides an update on its activities following its Annual General Meeting Advicenne provides an update on its activities followingits Annual General Meeting Introducing Advicenne 2.0, the Company’s strategy to unlock valuePoised to partner Sibnayal in dRTA in Europe following EMA marketing authorizationAccelerate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
Kronos Advanced Technologies Set Payment Date of June 22 for 1 DogeSPAC LLC Unit to be Paid for ...
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus