MarketAxess to Participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Tony DeLise, CFO, is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference at 11:00 a.m. EST on June 16, 2021.



The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through this link: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1465192&tp_key ...