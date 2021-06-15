DGAP-News: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. / Key word(s): Merger ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger 15.06.2021 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS) and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) announced today the anticipated closing of their previously announced merger to be effective after the close of the market today, June 15, 2021. The shares of common stock of the combined company are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, under the name ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and the trading symbol "RSLS."

Immediately following the effective time of the merger, existing ReShape stockholders will own 51% and existing Obalon stockholders will own 49% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the combined company. Holders of shares of ReShape common stock will receive 0.5637 shares of the combined company's common stock for each share of ReShape common stock then held (as calculated on a post-reverse stock split basis). Holders of shares of Obalon common stock will continue to hold their shares, subject to adjustment for the reverse stock split of Obalon's common stock prior to the merger.

At a special meeting of Obalon's stockholders on May 25, 2021, Obalon's stockholders approved the issuance of shares of Obalon's common stock to the stockholders of ReShape and an amendment to Obalon's certificate of incorporation to effect the reverse stock split. Immediately prior to the closing of the merger, Obalon will effect a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of its common stock. At a special meeting of ReShape's stockholders on May 13, 2021, ReShape's stockholders approved the merger and other transactions contemplated by the agreement and plan of merger.