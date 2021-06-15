 
EQS-Adhoc Leclanché introduces a new generation of lithium-ion battery modules for e-transport vehicles and vessels and unveils a high-volume European module production line

- The new module is compatible with the full range of Leclanché cells - LTO 34Ah, G/NMC 60Ah and G/NMC 65Ah

- The modules are designed to support up to 800A in continuous current and enabling a battery system of up to 1'200V with a functionally safe battery management system (BMS)

- The new modules feature a very-high cycle life of up to 20'000 cycles (LTO) or up to 8'000 cycles (G/NMC) - allowing for significant reductions in total cost of ownership

- The new module production line is planned for a production capacity of up to 500 MWh per year, and further expandable, representing more than six times the production capacity of the previous module generation

 

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, June 15, 2021 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, has developed a new generation of lithium-ion battery modules for energy intensive e-transport applications, such as marine, commercial vehicle and railway, and simultaneously inaugurated a dedicated new production line for their high volume manufacture in Europe.

The new modules, called M3, represent the next generation in Leclanché's module production with an increased energy and power density compared to the company's previous module generation. They feature a very-high cycle life of up to 20'000 cycles (LTO) or up to 8'000 cycles (G/NMC) - allowing for significant reductions in total cost of ownership and making them ideal for commercial applications. The modules are designed for a wide range of current and voltage outputs, going all the way up to 800A continuous current and for battery system voltages of up to 1'200V with its functionally safe BMS. The module and production line have been designed to accept a high level of flexibility in product configurations while maintaining production efficiency and traceability.

