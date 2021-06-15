Mary Ellen Stanek Nominated for 2021 Morningstar Outstanding Portfolio Manager Award

Employee-owned Baird announced today that Mary Ellen Stanek is a nominee for the 2021 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence in the Outstanding Portfolio Manager category for the third straight year. Morningstar analysts nominated four candidates for the award across asset classes. Stanek is being recognized as the Chief Investment Officer of the team that manages Baird Aggregate Bond (BAGIX) and Baird Core Plus Bond (BCOIX) funds, among others.

The Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence recognize portfolio managers, asset-management firms, and up-and-coming managers that demonstrate excellent investment skill, the courage to differ from the consensus to benefit investors, and an alignment of interests with strategies’ investors. The winners will be announced on CNBC, the week of June 21, 2021. Morningstar’s methodology is available here.

Baird Advisors is known for managing high-quality investment grade bond portfolios using a duration neutral approach. In an article published on Morningstar.com, Morningstar analysts said: “The stability of Stanek's nimble, nine-person portfolio management team speaks to its strength. Her commitment to employee development and the firm's employee-ownership structure foster a tight-knit team culture with little turnover. Stanek has also been proactive in expanding the team's roster and resources as many of the key players on this investment team are later in their careers.

“Stanek has exemplified an investors-first mentality. Long before it was the industry norm, Stanek and her team launched these strategies with some of the lowest fees available for actively managed strategies. The low fees ensure the managers don't have to take on more risk to clear their price hurdles and beat their respective benchmarks.”

“Being recognized for third time in three years is extraordinary,” said Steve Booth, Baird’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Mary Ellen and her team have remained dedicated to their successful approach for more than 20 years at Baird and many years before that. It is that consistent dedication that has helped their clients navigate all kinds of markets, especially the one we experienced last year.”

“I’m humbled to be recognized among this distinguished group of investment professionals,” said Mary Ellen Stanek, Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager. “Despite the pandemic, I’m particularly proud of how our team was able to continue supporting our investors over the last year. We’re proud to do this work and serve our investors year after year.”