Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500

Beta test marks final step prior to commercialization

Designed for integration with SPLUNK® platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced it has commenced a beta test of the first version of its Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP). This testing represents the final step prior to full commercialization and is expected to last a period of 2-4 weeks. This beta test is being conducted with a Fortune 500 company which has global operations.

The TTIP is designed to integrate with the widely used Splunk ® SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) platform. Splunk ® is trusted by 92 of the Fortune 100 companies including Porsche, Airbus, Aflac, Hyatt, Zillow, Intel, Dominos, TransUnion, and CenturyLink. Following the completion of the beta test, Tego will apply to be hosted for direct download through Splunk ® 's app store: Splunkbase. Splunkbase is an online community marketplace hosted by Splunk ® where users can interact and download apps and add-ons designed to enhance their existing Splunk ® environment.

What makes the TTIP different from other threat intelligence applications currently in the marketplace is that the TTIP provides an end user's cybersecurity team with data enrichment, a detailed ‘who, what, when and where' of any threat. Other applications currently on the market may simply identify that something is ‘bad' but do not provide any additional information. It is up to the enterprise's cybersecurity team to analyze the threat data to establish which threats need to be acted upon immediately, and which are lower priority. Tego's TTIP platform automates this process, saving organizations a significant amount of time and capital, while reducing risks.

"This closed beta test is the final step before the full commercial launch of the first version of our threat intelligence application," noted Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "What makes the TTIP unique is that not only does it enhance and provide additional value for existing Splunk users, but the underlying technology can be adapted to integrate with other leading SIEM platforms thereby increasing the scalability of our unique application," continued Mrs. Wilkinson. "We have already received extremely favorable feedback on our platform from major Fortune 500 companies and believe the significant value proposition will drive rapid adoption in the market."

