Thunderbird Resorts Mourns the Passing of a Director and Elects Board Member

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Thunderbird Resorts Inc. ('Thunderbird') (FSE:4TR) and (Euronext:TBIRD) announced today that George Gruenberg, a member of Thunderbird Resorts Inc.'s Board of Directors, has passed away. Mr. Gruenberg had been a director of the Company since December 2013. Salomon Guggenheim, President and Chairman of the Board of Thunderbird stated, 'We will be forever grateful to George for his dedication and service to Thunderbird Resorts Inc. It has been a privilege for me and our Board members, as well as Management, to work alongside George. We are very saddened by George's passing and he will be greatly missed. George was a tremendous supporter of the Company and for that, we will always be appreciative of his impact here. The Thunderbird family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the entire Gruenberg family at this time.'

Reto Stadelmann has been elected to the Board pursuant to Thunderbird's charter. Mr. Stadelmann previously joined us as a Director in June 2012 and resigned that position in February 2016 to pursue other business interests. Mr. Stadlemann will join Thunderbird's audit committee and brings to the Company a world of business and financial experience.

Salomon Guggenheim, Chief Executive Officer and President

ABOUT THE COMPANY: We are an international provider of hospitality services. Additional information about the Group is available at www.thunderbirdresorts.com.

Contact: Peter LeSar, Chief Financial Officer ∙ Email: plesar@thunderbirdresorts.com

Cautionary Notice: This disclosure contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws and regulations of various international, federal, and state jurisdictions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release, half year report and Annual Report, including without limitation, statements regarding financial statements, balance sheet, debt, potential revenue and future plans and objectives of Thunderbird are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Thunderbird's forward-looking statements include competitive pressures, unfavorable changes in regulatory structures, and general risks associated with business, all of which are disclosed under the heading 'Risk Factors' and elsewhere in Thunderbird's documents filed from time-to-time with the Euronext Amsterdam and other regulatory authorities.

