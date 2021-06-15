 
INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DKNG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 15, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report calling DraftKings “a $21 billion SPAC betting it can hide its black market operations.” The report cited concerns over its merger with SBTech, a Bulgaria-based gaming technology company that allegedly deals in black market gaming, money laundering, and organized crime. Hindenburg Research estimated that 50% of SBTech’s revenue comes from markets where gambling is banned.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 15, 2021.

If you purchased DraftKings securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

