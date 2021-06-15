On June 15, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report calling DraftKings “a $21 billion SPAC betting it can hide its black market operations.” The report cited concerns over its merger with SBTech, a Bulgaria-based gaming technology company that allegedly deals in black market gaming, money laundering, and organized crime. Hindenburg Research estimated that 50% of SBTech’s revenue comes from markets where gambling is banned.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DKNG ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 15, 2021.

