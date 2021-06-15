 
At Home Group Inc. Announces Postponement of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

At Home Group Inc. (“At Home” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that due to the pending merger transaction with funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman, the Company will postpone its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Annual Meeting, which was scheduled to be held tomorrow, will be held in the event the H&F transaction is not approved or otherwise does not occur, in which case a new date for the Annual Meeting will be announced.

About At Home

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home decor superstore, offers over 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 227 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Hellman & Friedman LLC. In connection with the proposed Merger, the Company filed a preliminary proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 2, 2021, and will file with the SEC and furnish to its stockholders a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE ADVISED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and stockholders of the Company may obtain a free copy of the Proxy Statement, the definitive proxy statement (when it becomes available) and other relevant documents filed by the Company with the SEC at the SEC’s Web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Proxy Statement, the definitive proxy statement (when it becomes available) and such other documents once filed by the Company with the SEC may also be obtained for free from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site (http://investor.athome.com/) or by directing a request to: the Company, 1600 East Plano Parkway, Plano, Texas, 75074, Attention: Investor Relations. Copies of documents filed by the Company with the SEC may also be obtained for free at the SEC’s Web site at http://www.sec.gov.

