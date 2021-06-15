At Home Group Inc. Announces Postponement of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

At Home Group Inc. (“At Home” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that due to the pending merger transaction with funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman, the Company will postpone its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Annual Meeting, which was scheduled to be held tomorrow, will be held in the event the H&F transaction is not approved or otherwise does not occur, in which case a new date for the Annual Meeting will be announced.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home decor superstore, offers over 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 227 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

