Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: GDV, GDV.PR.A) Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a successful overnight treasury offering of class A shares and preferred shares (the “Class A Shares” and “Preferred Shares”, respectively). Gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $55 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 22, 2021 and is subject to certain closing conditions. The Company has granted the Agents (as defined below) an over-allotment option, exercisable for 30 days following the closing date of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of matched Class A Shares and Preferred Shares issued at the closing of the offering.