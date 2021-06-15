Letter from Davidson Kempner to Supervisory Board of Qiagen Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 15.06.2021, 20:00 | 20 | 0 | 0 15.06.2021, 20:00 | London (ots/PRNewswire) -



Lawrence A. Rosen (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)

Elizabeth E. Tallett (Supervisory Board Director)

Dr. Metin Colpan (Supervisory Board Director)

Stéphane Bancel (Supervisory Board Director)

Prof. Dr. Ross Levine (Supervisory Board Director)

Prof. Dr. Elaine Mardis (Supervisory Board Director)

Thomas Ebeling (Supervisory Board Director)

Dr. Toralf Haag (Supervisory Board Director)



Davidson Kempner European Partners, LLP's ("DKP") funds remain a significant

shareholder in

Executive Management, the Supervisory Board as well as many industry leaders and

advisors. Post the lapsed deal, DKP worked with consultants and advisers to help

lay out a series of operational and strategic objectives that we believe would

put the Company on a path to success. These objectives were communicated to

Lawrence Rosen. A critical issue that we identified was the need for a new

Chairman to improve corporate governance and rebuild trust with stakeholders.



We are pleased with the progress on the operational side and the Executive

Management team, led by Thierry Bernard and Roland Sackers, has performed

strongly in executing on these key objectives. In particular, setting and

meeting expectations, driving growth in new products and increasing transparency

through improved financial reporting. Despite the Executive Management team

performing strongly and successfully meeting these objectives, the Company's

share price continues to underperform and trades at a discount to its historic

P/E trading range and that of its peers. We believe this to be a function of

historic corporate governance issues and a discount for the level of trust and

confidence in the effectiveness of the Supervisory Board.



Following the failed Thermo Fisher Scientific sales process in August 2020, we

expressed to Mr. Rosen our strong belief that in order for the Company to

realise its potential and address historic issues with regards to the

effectiveness of the Supervisory Board, there was a need to appoint a new

external Chairman. A new Chairman, with a strong & pedigreed executive

healthcare background is necessary to guide the Company in the innovative, fast

changing and dynamic healthcare industry it competes in. We had expressed to Mr.

Rosen and the Board that this was necessary given Mr. Rosen's long tenure on the

Board (8 years), his complete lack of executive healthcare experience and his

intimate involvement in the series of multi-year governance shortcomings

culminating in the failed sales process. We had hoped and expected Mr. Rosen to

act as an interim Chairman and assist in the process of finding a suitable

appointment. Unfortunately, Mr. Rosen chose to pursue a different approach, and

retained his position as Chairman while turning down highly qualified candidates

for the Chairman role. While we welcome the appointment of the two additional

NEDs, who we believe are strong additions to the Supervisory Board, this does

not go far enough in addressing the key governance concerns. Elizabeth E.

Tallett has been on the Board for 10 years, was likewise intimately involved in

the same multi-year governance shortcomings, has many other commitments and

lastly, in her role on the Nomination Committee should not have allowed Mr.

Rosen to unduly influence the search for a Chairman.



We believe appointing a new external Chairman with a strong executive healthcare

background would go a long way in rebuilding trust and confidence, which will

allow the Executive Management team's strong execution and improved performance

and prospects to be properly reflected in the Company's valuation.



DKP intends to vote against the reappointment of Lawrence Rosen (Chairman) and

Elizabeth E. Talett (Supervisory Board Director) at the upcoming Annual General

Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"). We understand other shareholders share our

concerns and we encourage all shareholders to exercise their right and vote

against Lawrence Rosen and Elizabeth E. Tallett.



cc: Risto Koivula (Partner)



For media enquiries:

Greenbrook

Andrew Honnor, Rob White, Fanni Bodri

Email: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7952-2000



