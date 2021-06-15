 
checkAd

AWWA 2021 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of Toledo Doctoral Student Parul Baranwal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 20:00  |  33   |   |   

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced that Parul Baranwal, a doctoral student at the University of Toledo, has been chosen as the recipient of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) 2021 American Water Scholarship. The scholarship is an annual award of $5,000 presented to a graduate level student to assist with the development of professionals interested in service to the water industry.

"American Water is pleased to present this prestigious award to Parul, who was selected among 80 outstanding applicants," said Dr. Zia Bukhari, principal scientist, water & wastewater research at American Water. "By attracting scholars to the field of water research, which is vital to the future of our business, we hope to develop and tap their talent for the long-term benefit of our communities and the environment. We are honored to help Parul advance her research studies."

Parul was selected for this scholarship due to her exceptional academic abilities, outstanding character, community and outreach experience and dedication to contribute to the advancement of science in the field of drinking water. She is a doctoral student in Environmental Engineering at the University of Toledo. Parul developed a passion teaching STEM education to underprivileged girls in her native India and through her success hopes to inspire more girls to follow her footsteps into engineering. As an international student, she has faced many challenges, but remains committed to her research on cyanobacteria and helping the millions of people who rely on Lake Erie for drinking water.

Parul earned her undergraduate degree in Biotechnology from Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute in India and was accepted into a prestigious graduate program at the Indian Institute of Technology specializing in Environmental Management. Upon completion of her PhD, Parul hopes to establish a non-profit organization where she can create opportunities for environmental engineering students to travel to isolated and underprivileged communities, so they can use their knowledge and experience to help design cleaner, more efficient water and wastewater treatment facilities.

Administered by AWWA, American Water's Scholarship is currently the only one offered by a water utility among the Association’s 16 active scholarships. For more information about AWWA scholarships, visit http://www.awwa.org/membership/get-involved/student-center/awwa-schola ....

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AWWA 2021 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of Toledo Doctoral Student Parul Baranwal American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced that Parul Baranwal, a doctoral student at the University of Toledo, has been chosen as the recipient of the American Water Works …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware ...
Lippert Acquires Specialized Metal Fabricator Trazcor, Inc.
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
American Water Charitable Foundation Announces 2021 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Award Recipients
10.06.21
American Water Honors Illinois American Water Employee and Diverse Suppliers
09.06.21
Bitcoin, Gold, Clover Health, Wendyu00b4s, Palantir, Coinbase, Iron Mountain, Nvidia & Co. - Opening Bell
08.06.21
American Water’s Cheryl Norton Recognized With 2021 Rooted in Community Award
07.06.21
Pennsylvania American Water Donates $25,000 to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
07.06.21
Water Quality Reports Available Online for New Jersey American Water Customers
04.06.21
Illinois American Water Celebrates Several Safety Excellence Milestones in the Company’s Southern Division
03.06.21
Illinois American Water Names Angie Bell Director of Rates and Regulatory
03.06.21
American Water Announces Job Opportunities For the Camden, N.J. Community
02.06.21
American Water Announces Recipients of 2021 James LaFrankie Scholarship Awards